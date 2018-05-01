Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Toi Toi Wines Partners with NZ Forest & Bird

Tuesday, 1 May 2018, 1:53 pm
Press Release: Toi Toi Wines

Toi Toi Wines Partners with NZ Forest & Bird
to Give Back to the Environment

Tuesday 1 May 2018

Toi Toi Wines is collaborating with Forest & Bird to help support conservation of the natural New Zealand environment.

Toi Toi will donate $1 to Forest & Bird for every bottle of Toi Toi Sauvignon Blanc sold anywhere in the world between Friday 4 May – Friday 11 May 2018.

The beginning of the partnership coincides with International Sauvignon Day, a celebration of Sauvignon Blanc across the world marked with tastings, events and education on Friday 4 May 2018.

Making the announcement, Toi Toi Sales and Marketing Manager, Samantha Joyce said “preserving and improving the New Zealand environment is a cause close to our heart, as the Toi Toi wine range is inspired by New Zealand’s nature”.

Forest & Bird volunteers work on a variety of conservation activities across New Zealand, from re-forestation to lobbying, bird monitoring to weed-busting. Originally established to protect native forests and birds, Forest & Bird has extended its mandate in recent years to protect all native species and wild places—on land and in the oceans, lakes and rivers.

The Toi Toi wine brand was established in 2006. Over the past 10 years Toi Toi has grown into one of NZ’s top 25 wineries and has become recognised globally for its Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc and Central Otago Pinot Noir. Toi Toi is also fully sustainable through Sustainable Winegrowing NZ certification. In 2017 the Joyce family assumed 100% of Marlborough Wine Ltd, which owns Toi Toi Wines. Marlborough Wine Ltd is an export focused company with 75% of its sales from overseas.

Toi Toi Sauvignon Blanc range is:
• Toi Toi Marlborough Sauvignon blanc
• Toi Toi Reserve Sauvignon Blanc
• Toi Toi Sparkling Sauvignon Blanc

In addition to the partnership with Forest & Bird, Toi Toi will celebrate International Sauvignon Day with tastings from 3pm – 6pm at West Liquor Railside and Titirangi Village Wine & Spirits in West Auckland. Toi Toi will also host Sauvignon Blanc tastings in 79 liquor stores in British Columbia, Canada.

ENDS.

