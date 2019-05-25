Police launch homicide investigation after Otahuhu death
Police has launched a homicide enquiry following a death in Otahuhu this morning.
Police was called to Seaside Park on Brady Road about 4.40am and located a critically injured man.
Emergency services administered medical attention, however he died at the scene.
Police would like to speak to any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist the investigation.
If you can help please contact Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1300 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
