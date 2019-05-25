Serious crash, Pukekohe
Saturday, 25 May 2019, 11:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash, Pukekohe"
May 24
Police can advise a
motorcyclist has died following a crash with a ute in
Pukekohe around 8:20pm this evening.
The crash occurred on
Helvetia Road.
The road will be closed for a number of
hours while the Serious Crash Unit examine the
scene.
Diversions remain in place at Gun Club Road and
Birdwood Road.
ENDS
