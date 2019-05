Fatal crash, Hurunui

May 24

Emergency services are in attendance at a fatal crash in the Hurunui District, Canterbury.

Shortly after 8pm two vehicles collided on Culverden Road (SH 7), about 2km north of the Hurunui Hotel.

One person has died and another has been taken to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

The Police Serious Crash Unit is attending.

Diversions are in place around the scene at Long Plantation Road and Balmoral Station Road.

