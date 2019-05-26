Police appeal for witnesses following Queen Street crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash on Queen Street, Auckland City, this morning.

Police and emergency services were called to the crash involving a silver Honda Logo hatchback and a cyclist around 2.30am opposite Myers Park.

The incident was attended by the Serious Crash Unit and Auckland City Crime Squad.

The cyclist, a man believed to be in his 50s, received critical injuries and was transported to Auckland Hospital where Police continue to make enquiries to identify him.

Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is urged to call Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 3026557 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

