UPDATE: Cyclist dies following Queen Street crash

A cyclist has died following a crash on Queen Street, Auckland Central, this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash, between a car and a cyclist, around 2.30am.

The cyclist was transported to Auckland Hospital.

Police are continuing to make enquiries to identify the cyclist.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

