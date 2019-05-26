Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Scientists Warn about risks of Gene Editing Deregulation

Sunday, 26 May 2019, 12:29 pm
Press Release: GE Free New Zealand

Scientists Warn about risks of Gene Editing Deregulation

A Gene Drive (GE) study by three independent European scientific organisations* warn of the risks of gene drives being promoted for use in predator control and against deregulation. [1]

This directly contradicts claims by industry scientists that gene editing has no more risks than traditional breeding and goes against lobbyists' calls for new forms of GE pest controls to be deregulated. Yet, predictions for the success of pest eradication are hypothetical and have only been gained from computer simulations.

The report explicitly acknowledges that gene editing (GE) technology “is currently not fit for application due to important uncertainties at the scientific, technical and practical levels and due to serious limitations with their functioning...existing biosafety rules are deficient and not fully equipped to manage the unique risks posed by gene drives”.

Brossard et al. found that GE was being promoted in the media and public fora needed more responsibility in reporting. By not communicating the extent of uncertainties around specific projects, the expectations of the public and the funders were exaggerated. [2]

"This study confirms the concern that industry lobbying to deregulate gene editing is at best misguided and at worse self-serving," says Jon Carapiet, national spokesman for GE-Free NZ.

Other recent scientific publications have raised concerns over the dangers of gene editing, finding that GE causes multiple mutations and unexpected changes to the organism's cells.



Recently New Zealand's Biological Heritage Crazy and Ambitious conference held a session on GE pest eradication using gene drives. [3] Federated Farmers urged the government to change the way GE is regulated, by altering legislation to permit gene editing techniques, as without it NZ science would be left behind.

“This fear tactic was used in the 1990s when transgenic GMOs were introduced and they did not to mention the regulatory approved five GE field tests that have been closed down prematurely," said Claire Bleakley, GE-Free NZ President.

"The failed GE trials left the taxpayer to clean up and resulted in the loss of over 85 scientific positions."

Federated Farmers appears to be still ignoring the warnings about the problems and dangers gene editing technologies pose. They are also blind to alternative solutions to improving agriculture and regenerating the system.

Real world experiments have not been as positive. The Cayman Islands released sterile GE mosquitoes altered to drive extinction but the experiment was closed prematurely. It is unknown why but there were concerns over unintended side effects. Though the mosquitoes were supposed to be sterile males, there were found to be a large number of GE females transmitting disease through their bite. [4]

There are many unknowns for GE and around the complexities of the diverse genetic variations in the wild populations; the effects of differing environments that the organisms have adapted to,and interactions with other species.

“Many people have been promoting GE and lax regulation," said Claire Bleakley. “It is concerning that they appear to be ignoring scientists' warnings about GE when advancing their opinions.”

“It is short sighted and dangerous to try and remove regulatory oversight when scientists who are working closely with these technologies warn us of the unknown and known risks that GE pose."

It is positive that the Minister for the Environment is considering a mix of proven pest eradication solutions, rather than GE 'magic bullets' and future promises.

*Critical Scientists Switzerland (CSS), European Network of Scientists for Social and Environmental Responsibility (ENSSER) and Federation of German Scientists (FGS/VDW).

References:

[1] The science, biology and techniques of Gene Drives (2019) https://genedrives.ch/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Summary_GDR.pdf

[2] Promises and perils of gene drives: Navigating the communication of complex, post-normal science (2019) https://www.pnas.org/content/pnas/116/16/7692.full.pdf

[3] Govt urged to discuss gene tech for pest eradication Amber-Leigh Woolf, Stuff 20 May 2019 https://www.stuff.co.nz/environment/112855176/govt-urged-to-discuss-gene-tech-for-pest-eradication

[4] https://caymannewsservice.com/2019/02/oxitec-evaluation-not-complete/

ENDS:

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from GE Free New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 