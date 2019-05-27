Annual Plan hearings set down for next week

A total of 118 submissions were received on the Council’s 2019-20 Annual Plan, covering a wide variety of issues. Three-quarters of those, or 86 submitters, have indicated they would like to speak at hearings with the Mayor and Councillors, which take place next week.

The hearings have been set down for the following days and times:

• Tuesday 4 June from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm

• Wednesday 5 June from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm

• Thursday 6 June from 3.45 pm to 5.30 pm

The hearings are open to the public and will be held in the Council Chambers, 15 Seymour Street, Blenheim.

The schedule of submitters’ speaking times is available at: https://bit.ly/2Qnh1nB

Councillors will consider all the submissions at a hearings deliberation on Monday 10 June. The Annual Plan will be adopted at the Council meeting on Thursday 27 June 2019.









