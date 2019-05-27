Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ellerslie Event Centre Leads the Way

Monday, 27 May 2019, 2:52 pm
Press Release: Ellerslie Event Centre


27 June 2019

Ellerslie Event Centre Leads the Way On World Environment Day


Ellerslie Event Centre (EEC) will lead by example to World Environment Day on June 5, by celebrating the over 30,000 kilos of food waste it has diverted from landfill in the past three years.

That’s equivalent to the weight of six elephants!

The Event Centre was the first catering organisation in New Zealand to install a digester – a product that uses aerobic digestion to divert waste from its commercial compactor into clear water which then goes into the sewer where it has no impact.

If it weren’t for the digester, the Event Centre’s food waste products would ultimately end up in landfill, which can be harmful to the environment.

Food waste that ends up in landfill produces methane emissions.

New Zealanders throw away the equivalent weight of 271 jumbo jets of food annually. *

30% of food is wasted and thrown out globally across the supply chain, contributing to 8% of total global greenhouse gas emissions. **

Fittingly, the theme for World Environment Day 2019 is Air Pollution.

Governments, industry, communities and individuals are being urged to come together to explore renewable energy and green technologies, and improve air quality in cities and regions across the world.

EEC’s “Manco-BioHitech Eco-Safe 4” digests meat, grains, seafood, dairy, bread, pastries – pretty much everything. When producing food on the scale that EEC does, composting isn’t an option.

The digester also allows EEC to monitor and reduce the overall waste it produces.



EEC’s Executive General Manager of Hospitality and Events, Craig Fenwick, says, “Sustainability is important to our business and we are constantly looking at ways in which we can improve things for the betterment of the environment.

“Prior to installing the digester, we could only estimate the volumes of food waste that were being produced here.

“Now that we know we have prevented 30,000kg of waste products going to landfill, it’s something we can feel proud of.

“Of course, we’re always looking at ways in which we can continue to improve and the digester has played a big role in this. It has enabled us to see which of our events are producing the largest volumes of waste. As a result, we have been able to make tweaks to our menus to help ensure that our waste is being further minimised,” says Fenwick.

“Having food waste going into the digester, as opposed to bins, has also diminished offensive bin odours – helping eliminate the chance of pests being present around our premises,” he finishes.

The digester’s dashboard provides the weight status of the food waste and the corresponding equivalent value of the reduced carbon foot print.

According to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, New Zealand has the second highest waste emissions per capita of developed countries.

-Ends-


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Ellerslie Event Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 