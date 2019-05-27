Greenmeadows Community Open Day – come and enjoy

Greenmeadows Community Open Day – come and enjoy the facilities

27 May 2019

The Greenmeadows Community Open Day will provide the community with the opportunity to “have a go” at various taster and information sessions provided

by the community groups, who now call Greenmeadows home.

Stoke Tennis Club will have racquets and balls available for tennis fans, while the Arts Council will be offering people the opportunity to create art which will be displayed in the Greenmeadows facility.

Other groups including the RSA, Stoke Cricket and Stoke Seniors, will also have activities and information on offer, for the public to try out.

Chair of the Community Services Committee, Councillor Gaile Noonan, is looking forward to giving the local community the chance to enjoy the facilities.

“We can’t wait to see people at the open day, where they can participate in a number of fun activities and enjoy the experience. I am confident it will be a real community hub for Stoke.”

The day starts at 10.30am with brief formalities including a welcome from Mayor Rachel Reese. There will be a presentation at 11am by Marc Baron, the architect of the building.

The event, which runs until 1pm, will provide fun for the whole family with bouncy castles, a free barbecue and various other food and entertainment also available.

Mark Sunday 9 June in your calendars for the Greenmeadows Community Open Day and come along!

Event details

What: Greenmeadows Community Open Day

When: Sunday 9 June 10.30-1pm

Where: Greenmeadows Community Centre

