Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Greenmeadows Community Open Day – come and enjoy

Monday, 27 May 2019, 3:42 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

Greenmeadows Community Open Day – come and enjoy the facilities
27 May 2019

The Greenmeadows Community Open Day will provide the community with the opportunity to “have a go” at various taster and information sessions provided
by the community groups, who now call Greenmeadows home.

Stoke Tennis Club will have racquets and balls available for tennis fans, while the Arts Council will be offering people the opportunity to create art which will be displayed in the Greenmeadows facility.

Other groups including the RSA, Stoke Cricket and Stoke Seniors, will also have activities and information on offer, for the public to try out.

Chair of the Community Services Committee, Councillor Gaile Noonan, is looking forward to giving the local community the chance to enjoy the facilities.

“We can’t wait to see people at the open day, where they can participate in a number of fun activities and enjoy the experience. I am confident it will be a real community hub for Stoke.”

The day starts at 10.30am with brief formalities including a welcome from Mayor Rachel Reese. There will be a presentation at 11am by Marc Baron, the architect of the building.

The event, which runs until 1pm, will provide fun for the whole family with bouncy castles, a free barbecue and various other food and entertainment also available.

Mark Sunday 9 June in your calendars for the Greenmeadows Community Open Day and come along!

Event details
What: Greenmeadows Community Open Day
When: Sunday 9 June 10.30-1pm
Where: Greenmeadows Community Centre

Ends



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 