More opportunities for Coromandel food producers to chew on

Our Council is supporting Coromandel local food producers and providers again this year with the Coromandel Food Collective stand at the Auckland Food Show in July.

This a chance for Coromandel local food producers to exhibit their home-grown, high quality goods within the Food Show's 'Artisan Village'.

The five exhibitors representing the Coromandel Food Collective this year are:

• Mercury Bay Creamery,

Mercury Bay Creamery hand-crafts its organic, artisan cheeses from its own milk supply. Visit the shop, just 1km from the Whitianga township, and you can look through a large viewing window to see the cheeses being made, including camembert, brie, merlot's, manchegos, feta and butter kaze. Cheese tastings are available Thursday to Sunday.

www.mercurybaycreamery.co.nz

• Savour & Spice,

Savour & Spice makes New Zealand spice blends, curries, marinades and vinaigrettes by hand and from high quality ingredients. All products are on site in the historic building called "The Depot" at 715 Pollen Street Thames. Savour & Spice distributes products to kitchens in Singapore, Japan, Australia and beyond.

www.savourandspice.co.nz

• The Honey Shed,

The Honey Shed at 307 Main Rd Tairua supplies locally-produced honey bee products including wax wraps and candles, local produce and fresh food.







www.facebook.com/thehoneyshednz/

• Uncle Dunkles Chilli’s.

Uncle Dunkles Chilli's produces locally-sourced ingredients to make its wood-fired chilli sauces, slow cooked and smoked in a wood-fired oven with NZ tea tree wood. Flavours include chilli, chilli BBQ, and extra hot chilli sauce. Visit the shop at 20 Black Jack Road Kuaotunu.

www.facebook.com/pg/uncledunkleschilli

• Sustainz Ltd

Sustainz Ltd is an organic, gluten-free, plant-based, food maker based in Coromandel Town and is due to launch an exciting new product at this year’s Food Show.

The Food Show runs over four days from July 25 to 28 at the Auckland ASB Showgrounds, where more than 30,000 people are expected to visit.

"This is the fifth year we have helped to get local artisan food producers showcase their wares to a wider market," says Thames-Coromandel District Mayor Sandra Goudie.

"The Auckland Food Show gives local business incredible exposure to people nationwide and promotes what the Coromandel has to offer to visitors," she says.

The Auckland Food Show is loaded with the latest trends in food, premium, innovative ingredients, and much more, so expect to uncover new inspirations and lots of delicious food and drinks.

You can learn how to cook like a celebrity chef at home with live cooking demonstrations and the hottest recipes being revealed. The Food Show is a must attend event for lovers of everything food, wine and everything in between.

Tickets start at $28 for adults, $15 for children ages 6-12, and children under 5 are free. Tickets are on sale now so book online at https://tickets.lup.co.nz/auckland-food-show-2019.



Coromandel Food Trail Guide gets bigger push through the Coromandel Visitor Guide

This year we're partnering with Destination Coromandel to spread the word about the Coromandel Food Trail Guide to a much wider audience.

For the past four years, The Coromandel Food Trail Guide has been published as an individual brochure, but for the 2020 publication we are incorporating it into 'The Coromandel Visitor Guide' which is produced by Destination Coromandel.

"The Food Guide presents a variety of local food and beverage offerings showcasing the Coromandel's appeal as a destination for lovers of local food and beverages," says Laurna White, our Council's Communications and Economic Development Group Manager.

"But after having discussions with Destination Coromandel, we decided that we could get a more far-reaching audience if we incorporated all this amazing information into the Coromandel's official Visitor Guide for the region," says Mrs White.

The Coromandel official Visitor Guide distributes 80,000 copies nationwide, with all i-SITE and information centres nationwide required to stock a copy of the guide, which will be distributed through visitor points.

The Visitor Guide will also be used at Destination Coromandel domestic and offshore sales calls and travel shows and national information centres as a sales tool for the region. It will also be promoted at the Auckland Food Show, as well as through our Council channels, offices and district libraries.

If you are a local food producer or provider and you are keen to promote your business there are 1/6, 1/4, or 1/2 page listings available. You will need to fill in the advertising template found at https://www.thecoromandel.com/industry/visitor-guide/visitor-guide-sign-up/ and complete this by June 27.





