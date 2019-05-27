Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police appeal for sightings of Elijah Dennis Waterman

Monday, 27 May 2019, 4:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers, Counties Manukau CIB:

Counties Manukau Police investigating a shooting incident on Grayson Ave, Papatoetoe are appealing for sightings of a man wanted in connection with the incident.

Police were notified of the incident on 13 May around 3.40pm.

A short time later a man presented at Middlemore Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers says subsequent enquiries have established that these two incidents are connected.

A person of interest has since been identified in the Police investigation, dubbed Operation Pittsburgh.

Police are appealing for any information on the whereabouts of Elijah Dennis Waterman.

Police would like to locate the 38-year-old and are issuing a photograph of him as part of our enquiries.

Waterman has a warrant for his arrest in relation to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

“Members of the public are advised not to approach Waterman as he is considered dangerous - instead call 111 immediately, ” says Acting Detective Inspector Vickers.

“Anyone with information on his whereabouts can also contact Counties Manukau CIB on 09 261 1321 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”




