Appeal for witnesses after Invercargill aggravated robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated robbery at a store on the corner of Heywood Street and Tanner Street, Grasmere, Invercargill.

Two men entered the store around 6.20pm this evening.

Both were carrying weapons, possibly large sticks.

The store attendant was assaulted, although he did not require medical attention.

The offenders then left with cigarettes, heading east on Heywood Street in a vehicle believed to be a silver 1997 Subaru Forrester station wagon.

Both men had their faces covered, one was of a slight build and the other of a solid build.

One of the men was wearing a black and red hoodie.

A similar vehicle was reported driving at excessive speeds shortly after the incident heading north on SH6 at Lorneville.

Police urge anyone who has information that may assist this investigation, or anyone who saw this vehicle in the area to call Police on (03) 217 1326.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.











