Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Research for Nelson Library redevelopment begins

Tuesday, 28 May 2019, 9:30 am
Press Release: Nelson City Council


28 May 2019

A project to look at the redevelopment of the Elma Turner Library and the surrounding riverside area was identified in the 2018-28 Long Term Plan.

Now as the project enters its preliminary planning phase, Council is in the process of getting community input, both on the elements and services we should include in the scope for the library, and how to maximise the opportunity it offers for expanded community gathering spaces.

Council has engaged Athfield Architects, in partnership with Nelson-based Irving Smith Architects, to undertake the community engagement. The first step is to gather feedback from library users, community groups, iwi and staff on what they want to see in the library of the future. We also want to hear from people who don’t currently use our library spaces – is there something different we need to offer?

A number of workshops are being held with various groups over the next couple of months.

Members of the wider public are invited to give their thoughts at drop-in sessions. Please come along to share your thoughts at this early stage of the project. The sessions will be held:
Tues 18 June 10:00 am – 12.00pm Deville Café
Tues 18 June 2.30pm – 4.30pm Elma Turner Library
Weds 19 June 10.00am – 12.00pm Elma Turner Library
Weds 19 June 2.00pm – 4.00pm Elma Turner Library

There will also be opportunities for you to provide feedback via an online forum starting in August.

Community Services Committee Chair, Gaile Noonan says, “We need to redevelop this very popular facility so it can continue to fulfil a vital role in the community. We also need to create space for it to grow and improve to meet future demands.



“As we are in the very early stages of this project, there is flexibility around the exact scope of the redevelopment and we are seeking early community input to help us settle on a vision for the future of the Elma Turner Library.”

After community engagement, the project will then proceed in 2019/20 to the development of a strategic business case, followed by early design work for Council to consider.

Council wants to make the most of the riverside precinct and the Elma Turner Library will be key to activating that space as a significant community asset and hub.

If anyone in the community has ideas on how they’d like to see the library develop for the future, now is the perfect time to get involved and be part of creating a stunning future asset for our city.

Ends

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 