Research for Nelson Library redevelopment begins



28 May 2019

A project to look at the redevelopment of the Elma Turner Library and the surrounding riverside area was identified in the 2018-28 Long Term Plan.

Now as the project enters its preliminary planning phase, Council is in the process of getting community input, both on the elements and services we should include in the scope for the library, and how to maximise the opportunity it offers for expanded community gathering spaces.

Council has engaged Athfield Architects, in partnership with Nelson-based Irving Smith Architects, to undertake the community engagement. The first step is to gather feedback from library users, community groups, iwi and staff on what they want to see in the library of the future. We also want to hear from people who don’t currently use our library spaces – is there something different we need to offer?

A number of workshops are being held with various groups over the next couple of months.

Members of the wider public are invited to give their thoughts at drop-in sessions. Please come along to share your thoughts at this early stage of the project. The sessions will be held:

Tues 18 June 10:00 am – 12.00pm Deville Café

Tues 18 June 2.30pm – 4.30pm Elma Turner Library

Weds 19 June 10.00am – 12.00pm Elma Turner Library

Weds 19 June 2.00pm – 4.00pm Elma Turner Library

There will also be opportunities for you to provide feedback via an online forum starting in August.

Community Services Committee Chair, Gaile Noonan says, “We need to redevelop this very popular facility so it can continue to fulfil a vital role in the community. We also need to create space for it to grow and improve to meet future demands.







“As we are in the very early stages of this project, there is flexibility around the exact scope of the redevelopment and we are seeking early community input to help us settle on a vision for the future of the Elma Turner Library.”

After community engagement, the project will then proceed in 2019/20 to the development of a strategic business case, followed by early design work for Council to consider.

Council wants to make the most of the riverside precinct and the Elma Turner Library will be key to activating that space as a significant community asset and hub.

If anyone in the community has ideas on how they’d like to see the library develop for the future, now is the perfect time to get involved and be part of creating a stunning future asset for our city.

