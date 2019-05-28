Arrests, asset seizures follow methamphetamine investigation

Arrests, asset seizures following major methamphetamine investigation

Police have arrested 35 people and seized more than $1 million in assets following investigations into methamphetamine distribution in Wellington District.

Since August 2018, Wellington Police have targeted two syndicates involved in what is believed to be the distribution of millions of dollars’ worth of methamphetamine into the wider Wellington community.

As a result, 31 men and 4 women aged between 23 and 42, from around the Wellington and Central Districts, have been arrested.

More than 200 charges will be laid in relation to offending that includes distribution of methamphetamine and cannabis, money laundering and firearms offending.

More than 100 Police officers have been involved in the investigation, with the aim of disrupting these criminal groups who have been causing significant harm in our communities.

The majority of offending has been in the Porirua, Wellington City, and Hutt Valley communities with Police executing more than 40 search warrants.

Methamphetamine, cannabis, cash, vehicles, a launch, artwork, jewellery, gold, and seven firearms were seized during the warrants.

The Police Asset Recovery Unit has restrained assets valued at more than $1.1 million with a Proceeds of Crime Disruption Index value of $3.7 million.

The social cost of the methamphetamine seized equates to more than $4.3 million.

Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson, of the Wellington Drugs and Organised Crime team, says the officers involved have worked tirelessly for this outcome.







“We are sending a clear message to those people deriving their income from drug activities that harm our communities.

“Police will be using legislation available to disrupt that behaviour and reduce the harm inflicted on our people.

“The impact on families and the associated harm caused to the wider community is unacceptable in a society where every person has the right to both be safe and feel safe.

“We believe our action will have seriously disrupted the commercial drug operation of these syndicates across the Wellington region.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

