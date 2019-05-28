Serious assault in Silverdale

Police appeal for information following serious assault in Silverdale

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Marcia Murray, Waitematā CIB:

Waitematā Police investigating a serious assault at a Silverdale petrol station are appealing for the public’s assistance.

At around 6.30pm on Monday, two men have got into a verbal altercation inside the petrol station.

The victim has approached the other man and has been struck in the face, falling and hitting his head.

The other man has put the victim in the recovery position before leaving the petrol station.

Detective Senior Sergeant Marcia Murray says the man sustained critical injuries as a result of the altercation.

He is currently in a serious but stable in condition in Auckland City Hospital after undergoing surgery.

Police are releasing a photo of a man who may be able to assist us with our enquiries into the incident.

“Police would like this man to come forward so we can speak with him about this matter,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Murray.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have information on the man’s identity.

You can contact Waitematā Crime Squad on (09) 839 0697 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”





