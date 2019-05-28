Awaiti Road near Paeroa closed due to crash
Tuesday, 28 May 2019, 11:12 am
Press Release: NZ Police
Police advise that Awaiti Road near Paeroa is closed due
to single vehicle crash at around 10.20am
today.
Indications are that a person has sustained serious
injuries.
A helicopter is enroute to the area.
Motorists are advised to avoid Awaiti Road.
Emergency
services are in attendance.
