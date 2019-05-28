Update - Serious assault, Silverdale

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Marcia Murray, Waitematā CIB:

Waitematā Police can now advise that a man has been identified in relation to a serious assault at a Silverdale petrol station yesterday.

This man is assisting Police with our enquiries.

Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in this matter.

