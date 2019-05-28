Update - Serious assault, Silverdale
Tuesday, 28 May 2019, 12:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Marcia Murray,
Waitematā CIB:
Waitematā Police can now advise that a
man has been identified in relation to a serious assault at
a Silverdale petrol station yesterday.
This man is
assisting Police with our enquiries.
Police would like to
thank members of the public for their assistance in this
matter.
ENDS
