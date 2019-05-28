Police appealing for information after aggravated robbery

Police appealing for information after aggravated robbery on Lincoln Road

Please attribute to Detective Brent Menzies:

Police are appealing for information after an aggravated robbery in Christchurch on Sunday 26 May.

Around 12:35pm a man entered a dairy on Lincoln Road, pushing the shop attendant to the ground and stealing cigarettes.

The shop attendant was not seriously injured in the incident and is being offered support.

The offender fled from the scene, believed to be heading south on Lincoln Road.

He was wearing a dark-coloured wind-breaker jacket with the hood up, dark-coloured trousers and black shoes.

He is believed to be between 20-30 years old and was carrying a blue bag with yellow stripe on the front.

Police urge any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information is asked to contact Christchurch Police 03 3637400, quoting 190526/1494.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

