Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Horizons’ Councillors adopt Annual Plan

Tuesday, 28 May 2019, 2:32 pm
Press Release: Horizons Regional Council

Tuesday 28 June 2019

After considering 57 submissions and hearing from nine submitters, Horizons Regional Councillors have adopted the 2019-20 Annual Plan.

The Annual Plan outlines the work Horizons will do in the year ahead to manage its land, air and water resources and what it will cost.

“The average rate increase across the region is 4.88 per cent and will vary depending where people live and the level of service they receive,” says Horizons Chair Bruce Gordon.

“The submissions made to Council covered 115 points and commented on many of our activities, although the majority of submissions focused on activities outlined in the consultation document.

“I’d like to thank those community members who took the time to consider Council’s direction and share their thoughts through the process. It was heartening to receive the feedback, as these lead to robust discussions around how to achieve the best balance for our region’s communities and their requests.

“Council’s work programmes for the upcoming year are primarily business as usual, with minimal changes to what was outlined for Year 2 of the 2018-28 Long-term Plan.


Cr Gordon says Horizons consulted on a 4.72 per cent average increase, however a change to passenger transport activities saw this change to 4.88 per cent.

“Council will introduce an increased level of service for Levin to Palmerston North passenger transport. Total Mobility programme, which provides subsidised taxi transport for those with mobility difficulties, will receive further funding to keep up with demand.”



Cr Gordon would also like to remind ratepayers that each rate invoice will be different.

“It is important to note that each district has a different set of valuations on which your rates are calculated. For example, your property may have had an increase or reduction in value, or specific district rating inputs, such as an urban passenger transport rate, or special river protection rates.

“This is particularly true for Palmerston North City ratepayers this year as property re-evaluations have resulted in increased capital value for most residential properties.”

The Annual Plan will be available at Horizons’ offices and online at www.horizons.govt.nz by 30 June.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Horizons Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 