Horizons’ Councillors adopt Annual Plan

Tuesday 28 June 2019

After considering 57 submissions and hearing from nine submitters, Horizons Regional Councillors have adopted the 2019-20 Annual Plan.

The Annual Plan outlines the work Horizons will do in the year ahead to manage its land, air and water resources and what it will cost.

“The average rate increase across the region is 4.88 per cent and will vary depending where people live and the level of service they receive,” says Horizons Chair Bruce Gordon.

“The submissions made to Council covered 115 points and commented on many of our activities, although the majority of submissions focused on activities outlined in the consultation document.

“I’d like to thank those community members who took the time to consider Council’s direction and share their thoughts through the process. It was heartening to receive the feedback, as these lead to robust discussions around how to achieve the best balance for our region’s communities and their requests.

“Council’s work programmes for the upcoming year are primarily business as usual, with minimal changes to what was outlined for Year 2 of the 2018-28 Long-term Plan.



Cr Gordon says Horizons consulted on a 4.72 per cent average increase, however a change to passenger transport activities saw this change to 4.88 per cent.

“Council will introduce an increased level of service for Levin to Palmerston North passenger transport. Total Mobility programme, which provides subsidised taxi transport for those with mobility difficulties, will receive further funding to keep up with demand.”







Cr Gordon would also like to remind ratepayers that each rate invoice will be different.

“It is important to note that each district has a different set of valuations on which your rates are calculated. For example, your property may have had an increase or reduction in value, or specific district rating inputs, such as an urban passenger transport rate, or special river protection rates.

“This is particularly true for Palmerston North City ratepayers this year as property re-evaluations have resulted in increased capital value for most residential properties.”

The Annual Plan will be available at Horizons’ offices and online at www.horizons.govt.nz by 30 June.

