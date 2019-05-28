Spartina control programme aims for eradication



Date: 27 May 2019

With the help of the one-eyed conservation dog, Wink, local authorities have recently sniffed out and removed close to 80 patches of the pest plant spartina from Canterbury waterways.

The push to eventually eradicate the plant is a joint project between Environment Canterbury, the Department of Conservation (DOC) and the Christchurch City Council. Together they’ve again seen a reduction in the incidence of Spartina in the region.

Importance of control

Spartina is a damaging weed that colonizes inter-tidal zones. It forms dense clumps and traps sediment.

DOC technical advisor, Keith Briden, says spartina transforms the environment and completely takes over estuaries turning them into grasslands: “It can cause an immense loss of biodiversity by turning mudflats supporting wading birds, whitebait, eels and flounder into dry meadows.”

Thanks to control efforts, the damaging weed is now only found in three relatively distinct areas in Canterbury: the Avon/Heathcote Estuary, Brooklands Lagoon and Lyttelton Harbour.

More than 150 patches of spartina have been controlled over the last two years, with contractors revisiting all previously identified patches to check for regrowth and undertake follow-up control where required.

DOC conservation dog Wink and his handler John Taylor travelled from Invercargill and spent two days hunting down remaining plants which had been missed. “Wink has the ability to sniff out plants which are near impossible to see with the naked eye,” explains Keith.







Laurence Smith, principal advisor – biosecurity at Environment Canterbury, comments: “The work to control spartina is essential if we are to maintain biodiversity and cultural values such as mahinga kai in Canterbury’s estuarine environments."

Collaborative partnership

The Department of Conservation has funded this project since 2017 when it made grants available to support regional councils in community-based weed control initiatives. While this initial funding has now been fully utilised, it has enabled the three agencies involved to form an effective framework for the future management of spartina.

The partnership has been successful in taking the first steps towards eradication of spartina, including:

• the successful completion of a delimiting survey (a wide search in all areas to identify infection locations);

• improved coordination of control efforts; and

• the establishment of a future management programme.

Smith adds: “By forming a collaborative approach we are able to share costs, utilise specialised expertise, make meaningful gains and secure future agreement on programme direction.”

