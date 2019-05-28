Canterbury Resilience Hub – one stop shop for support



The Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) has launched the Canterbury Resilience Hub website – www.resilient.org.nz – a central point for health and wellbeing advice and practical support services information.

The Canterbury Resilience Hub website was established following the attacks on two mosques in Christchurch on 15 March 2019.

“Many people were deeply affected by these events. Canterbury DHB recognised the need to consolidate health and wellbeing resources in one place to make it easier for people to navigate the range of support materials and services available,” says Canterbury DHB Chief Executive David Meates.

The Canterbury Resilience Hub site is designed to meet the needs of three main user groups: those needing support; those supporting others; and professionals supporting others.

Led by Canterbury DHB, the Canterbury Resilience Hub website expands beyond the health system and connects people to information about education, housing, financial, immigration assistance, social supports and other resources.

“We know from experience that recovery from disasters and emergencies is complex and takes time. As we move from the response to the recovery phase, we need to ensure that people continue to access the help and information they need, when they need it. This new website aims to make that process easier and more inclusive,” says David.

Canterbury has faced more than its share of disasters in recent years, with the earthquakes and mosque attacks impacting many. The Canterbury Resilience Hub website will be available to provide information related to any future natural disasters or emergencies.

To view the Canterbury Resilience Hub website, please visit www.resilient.org.nz.







