Police seek public's help

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two men responsible for the aggravated robbery of the Rimutaka Tavern in Upper Hutt at around 10.45am on Tuesday 21 May.

The men threatened staff and patrons with firearms before leaving the tavern with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police are interested in sightings of a silver Nissan Primera four-door saloon driven by the men.

It was believed to be in the Brown Owl/Maoribank area between 10.30am and 12pm.

This car was later dumped by the offenders who ran into the Totara Park area.

Police also want to speak to a man driving a silver ute who witnessed the offenders leaving the area.

Anyone with information should contact the Lower Hutt Police Station on 04 560 2600 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111











© Scoop Media

