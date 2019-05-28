Update - Invercargill robbery

The silver Subaru Forrester station wagon sought by Police in relation to an aggravated robbery on the corner of Heywood Street and Tanner Street, Grasmere, yesterday has been located.

It was found on Substation Road, Winton.

Police believe this vehicle was driven by the offenders from Invercargill to Winton yesterday evening.

Police urge anyone who has information that may assist this investigation, or anyone who saw this vehicle in the area to call Police on (03) 217 1326.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

