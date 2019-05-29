Police appeal for information following Ashburton incidents

Police are appealing to anyone with a dash mounted camera who was travelling on Ryans Road, Pound Road and West Coast Road near the Yaldhurst Road roundabout, Christchurch, between 7am and 7.45am on Friday 24 May.

Also anyone travelling on West Coast Road between Yaldhurst Road and Darfield between 6am and 7.30am on Friday 24 May.

Police are looking to locate a light blue 4X4, which has a large LED light bar on the front bull bars, in relation to a series of incidents in Ashburton.

Around 4.30am on 24 May, a stolen vehicle pulled onto the forecourt of a service station in Ashburton.

The occupant of the vehicle broke into the service station using a sledgehammer and took a number of items.

The offender then travelled south toward Hinds in the stolen vehicle.

A security guard’s vehicle was rammed after attempting to follow the vehicle.

The stolen vehicle then headed to Mayfield, where a Police patrol disrupted the offender attempting to commit a second burglary.

The Police patrol car was also rammed, causing significant damage.

The stolen vehicle was found alight in the Mt Somers area.

The man was later seen again in a second stolen vehicle near Christchurch airport, where it avoided Police spikes.

Police followed the vehicle for a short time however abandoned it due to the manner of driving.

It was later found alight in Bryndwr.

A third vehicle was later pulled over by Police on Gloucester St, and 42-year-old man, who is assisting Police, was taken into custody on other matters.

If you have information that may assist Police in locating the vehicle please contact Detective Clare of the Ashburton Police directly on 021 1911568, (03) 363 7400 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555.











© Scoop Media

