Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Over 45’s underestimate drowning risk

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 10:04 am
Press Release: Water Safety New Zealand


Ahead of the long weekend Water Safety New Zealand is warning New Zealanders aged over 45 that they have a distorted perception of the risk they face from drowning.

Three years of surveying people around risk perception has revealed the 65+ age group perceive those aged 15 to 24 to be at the greatest risk, while only 1% of respondents thought it was their own age group. The reality is in 2018 the 65+ age group had the highest number of preventable* drowning fatalities with 17 (12 male and five female) and also the highest number over the last three years (41 fatalities over 2016,17,18)

Those aged 45 – 54 years also perceived 15 – 24 year olds to be at the greatest risk of drowning, while only 2% identified their own age group. The reality is this age group had the second highest amount of preventable fatalities with 11 (Six male and five female) and also the second highest over the last three years (40 fatalities over 2016,17,18)

WSNZ CEO Jonty Mills says this research shows a disconnect between perception and reality when it comes to drowning risk. “People are staying active longer but we see it time and time again when it comes to drowning fatalities that people over estimate their ability and under estimate the risk” says Mills.

A closer look at the 17 fatalities for the 65+ shows 11 of them were accidental immersions. “The number of immersion incidents shows how careful people need to be around any body of water, and especially if you have health or mobility issues” says Mills.



The data also shows that while swimming is a popular low impact exercise for older people, it comes with risk with five preventable fatalities from this activity. Five of the 65+ fatalities also occured in home pools. “From a drowning prevention perspective we would advise people never to swim alone or to use a supervised facility, where you have help if something goes wrong” says Mills.

Baths and spa pools all feature in the fatalities for this age group and four of them involved alcohol. “Avoid alcohol when you’re in or near the water and always make sure you have help nearby should you need it.”

For activities in the 45 - 54 year old age group that led to preventable fatalities in 2018 six were immersion incidents, two were land based fishing, one was kayaking, one free diving and one swimming.

Jonty Mills says this shows the broad nature of this country’s drowning problem. “New Zealanders love recreating in, on and around water but too many people are losing their lives. We want people to make smarter decisions so they come home to their families at the end of the day.”

WSNZ hopes this research will serve as a wake up call for older generations of New Zealanders. “I hope they will take a closer look at the importance they place on water safety, and recognise the risks when taking part in water based recreation” says CEO Jonty Mills.

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Water Safety New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 