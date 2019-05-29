Auckland secures bid for global education event

Auckland has secured the bid for the 34th International Congress for School Effectiveness and Improvement (ICSEI), which will be hosted by The University of Auckland, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, from 21 – 24 January 2021.

ICSEI is made up of a global network that aims to influence the quality of education by providing an international forum for researchers, policy makers, and practitioners.

The conference is expected to attract more than 500 delegates from around the world, staying six visitor nights each and contributing an estimated $645,800 in tourism spend to Auckland.

During their time in Auckland, delegates will gain a better understanding of new and innovative teaching practices in Aotearoa, as well as experience some of what the region has to offer in their leisure time.

The congress is held in a different global city every year. It was last held in Auckland in 2008.

Auckland Convention Bureau (ACB) – a division of Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) – worked with Tourism New Zealand (TNZ) and the Faculty of Education and Social Work from The University of Auckland to secure the winning bid.

Associate Professor Claire Sinnema says the team at the Faculty of Education and Social Work is delighted to have the opportunity to host their international peers, as well as New Zealand and Pacific teachers, leaders, academics and policy makers.

“ICSEI is a highly regarded organisation, and it is an important conference given the prevalence and pace of educational change, both here in Aotearoa and internationally,” says Sinnema. “The charm of ICSEI is that it’s a forum for those who share concern for educational effectiveness and improvement, though from diverse perspectives, to learn from and with each other”







“Additionally, it is a fantastic opportunity for New Zealand and Pacific educators to address important concerns relevant to our systems at this critical time in our education story.”

Head of ACB Anna Hayward says: “We are very pleased with the outcome of the bid. Business events contribute greatly to Auckland’s visitor economy and often the rest of New Zealand as well.

“2021 is already going to be a huge year for global events in Auckland and the delegates of ICSEI will arrive just as the atmosphere and buzz for the 36th America’s Cup is building. I’m sure they will be inspired by Auckland’s manaakitanga – our warm hospitality.”

Tourism New Zealand’s Anna Fennessy, Global Manager Business Events says conferences like this one play an important role in helping to grow New Zealand’s knowledge economy.

“Bringing hundreds of education experts to New Zealand enables positive change in New Zealand’s education sector contributing to a brighter future for Kiwis.”

Ministry of Education’s Belinda Himiona, Group Manager International says “we are pleased to be involved in an event involving such a diverse and influential group of experts, especially given the exciting work being done to improve New Zealand’s education system at all levels.”



