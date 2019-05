Fatal crash, Waverley

Police attended the scene of a fatal car crash in Waverley this morning, Wednesday 29 May.

Police received a report at 4am that a passer-by had come across the single vehicle crash on Waverley Beach Road.

One man in his 50s, the apparent sole occupant of the vehicle, was confirmed dead at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and examined the scene, and the circumstances of the crash will be investigated.

