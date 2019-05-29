Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police urge drivers to buckle up and lose the phone

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 12:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Marlborough cop urges drivers to buckle up and lose the phone

Marlborough Police are catching more drivers who are not properly restrained and/or are using their phones illegally when driving.

Local Highway Patrol Officer Sergeant Andy Holmes is concerned that drivers are continuing to make careless decisions, particularly around restraints and distractions.

“They’re putting themselves and everyone else on the road at risk,” he says.

“While it’s encouraging to see fewer lives being lost on Marlborough roads, worryingly we’re seeing more people illegally using their phones while driving and not using proper restraints.

“This is incredibly concerning as it indicates people are not taking road safety seriously and don’t fully recognise the risks they take when they get behind the wheel.”

In the first quarter of 2019 (1 January to 31 March 2019), 109 drivers were charged with mobile phone offences in Marlborough.

This is up 58 per cent (from 69 drivers) for the same period in 2018.

It is also well ahead of the national increase of 37 per cent from 2018 to 2019 (5251 to 7205).

“When you’re driving, your focus should be on the road and getting everybody in your car to the destination safely,” says Sergeant Holmes.

“Things can change in a split second and if you’re not paying attention you may not have time to react and avoid a crash.”

The risk of harm in a crash is compounded when drivers and passengers are not properly restrained.

Sergeant Holmes says some people just don’t seem to appreciate the importance of seatbelts and restraints.



“Being properly restrained reduces your chance of death or serious injury in a crash by 60 per cent in the front seat and 44 per cent in the back seat,” he says.

“These odds are convincing – but some people still think they’re invincible.”

The number of restraints offences (i.e.

not wearing a seatbelt or helmet) in Marlborough in the first quarter of 2019 has also increased to 302, 29 per cent more than the 235 offences recorded over the same period last year.

“We’ll never know how many deaths or serious injuries our enforcement and education efforts have prevented, but we know that we are making a difference,” says Sergeant Holmes.

“We just need everyone to do their part to help keep Marlborough roads safe and our people alive.”

Sergeant Holmes says there are four main behaviours that contribute to death and injury on our roads: not driving to the conditions; driving when impaired; not being restrained properly; and being distracted when driving.

“As well as not driving tired or after drinking and driving at a safe speed for the conditions, we urge all drivers to wear seatbelts and put phones and other distractions away whenever they get behind the wheel,” he says.

“It’s not rocket science, it’s just being a responsible driver.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 