Open days for Plimmerton Farm District Plan change

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 1:38 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council


The Council is holding two open days for the community to learn about a proposal to extend the city’s urban area from Plimmerton to Pukerua Bay.

The Plimmerton Farm area

“Our recently adopted Porirua Growth Strategy 2048 has shown that we don’t have enough housing to meet the needs of our growing city,” says Manager Environment & City Planning Stewart McKenzie.

“In response to this projected shortfall, we’re preparing a District Plan change to rezone 384 hectares of land at Plimmerton Farm. The proposed rezoning would enable the land to be developed for housing and employment opportunities.”

To do this the Council will be approaching the Minister for the Environment to use a Streamlined Planning Process to progress the plan change.

“Before we draft the proposed plan change, we want to hear your thoughts to help us understand what is important to you and your community. Providing input at this stage will help us identify the issues, aspirations and implications for development of the land.”

At the open days we will share information about the work undertaken so far, answer your questions and hear what you think. There will be survey forms available for you to complete on the day to tell us your thoughts or take away with you.



The open days will be held at St Theresa’s School Hall, James Street, Plimmerton. The first has been planned for the convenience of parents and caregivers of students at the school to attend. Planned activities will be available for the students so the adults can have conversations with the project team more easily.

Thursday 6 June 2019 from 2.30pm – 7.30pm

Saturday 29 June 2019 from 11.30am – 5pm.

Once we’ve received your feedback on the draft and completed the technical reports, the plan change will be finalised and publicly notified for submissions later this year.

“This will be another consultation opportunity where you can discuss the proposal further with us, make a submission and participate in the hearing process.”

More details about the Plimmerton Farm is available on our website: https://poriruacity.govt.nz/your-council/city-planning-and-reporting/district-plan/responding-to-growth/plimmerton-farm/

Our website will be updated on a regular basis. You’ll be able to find out more about the process, the draft Precinct Plan and accompanying technical reports, as well as provide feedback via a survey.

If you can’t attend one of our open days we’d be happy to meet on a one-on-one basis. Please call (04) 237 5089 or email PlimmertonFarmfeedback@poriruacity.govt.nz to arrange a time.


