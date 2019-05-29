Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

UK voices “step-change” in Maori relationships

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Ngai Tamahaua

NGAI TAMAHAUA
Opape Marae, Opotiki.
www.ngaitamahaua.nz

MEDIA RELEASE
[For immediate release]

28 May 2019

UK voices “step-change” in Maori relationships

The Union Jack was raised in Opotiki yesterday alongside the flag of the United Tribes in commemoration of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi in the Eastern Bay of Plenty settlement 179 years ago. An address for the occasion from the British High Commissioner was read out, Her Excellency Laura Clarke signalling a “step-change in our relationships with Maori,” remarking: “A UK-New Zealand bilateral relationship requires purpose-driven, respectful and honest partnership with te iwi Māori.”

The signing took place 27 and 28 May 1840 with seven chiefs of the Whakatohea tribe putting their marks on the Maori language version. The annual commemoration was completed today when the Ngai Tamahaua Hapu – organisers of the events - raised the “Tino Rangatiratanga” flag at their marae at Opape.

“Hapu rangatira – Tauatoro, TuTakahiAo, Rangihaerepo, Whakiia, AkeAke, Rangimatanuku and Aporotanga – entered into a covenant between Nga Hapu and Queen Victoria as the sovereign of the British nation before God to recognise and protect their rights and interests of their Tino Rangatiratanga Mana Motuhake as independent sovereign people,” said Ngai Tamahaua Hapu spokesperson Tracy Hillier, “I am encouraged by the High Commissioner’s comments and her willingness to engage with Hapu.”



Ms Hillier recalled the significance for the Hapu: “Queen Victoria features inside our wharenui Muriwai. We remember our Kaumatua, Matenga Biddle, who for many years would gather us at Opape to remember Te Tiriti, and this day was significant as it was also his birthday. We have seen the passing of Pauline Biddle who kept this day special. Moe mai ra e te tuahine, Pauline. Kia au te moe. Kia tau hoki te rangimarie ki runga i tena me tena o matou me te whenua mana motuhake o te rohe o Ngai Tamahaua; hurinoa i te rohe o Mataatua whanui. Ko te ringa hiko o Muriwai Tapairu. Hoea hoea, hoea te waka o Mata Atua. Mauriora.”

“Te Tiriti was an agreement with mana and commitment to enable new peoples to come to this nation of ours,” said Ms Hillier, “however trust was broken when the colonial government instigated the invasion and military occupation of our territory in 1865, but we have survived their failed policy of suppression and now struggle with the challenge of settling the Crown violations.

“The time is now for the Treaty Negotiations Minister to recognise Hapu leadership and end his government’s present charade of recognising the ‘mandate’ of the Whakatohea Maori Trust Board-led pre-settlement trust,” said Ms Hillier.

The organisers wish to thank the Opotiki RSA for the use of their flagpoles and the Opotiki District Council for their relocation for this occasion.

Address from Her Excellency the British High Commissioner:

Tēnā koutou katoa

It is of great poignancy to recognise these significant days in the history of ngā uri o Ngai Tamahaua. On May 27 and 28 1840, hapū leaders of Te Whakatōhea signed the Tiriti o Waitangi here in Ōpōtiki. Today, as you gather as descendants and whānau whānui of these signatories to commemorate this historical event, it is incumbent on me to reflect upon our shared history.

Te Tīriti o Waitangi remains of critical importance to the relationship between Māori and the Crown, both historically and politically. It is important today in righting the wrongs of the past through the Waitangi Settlement process, and in looking to the future. There is much to be done to and much to be learned, and I believe that the future of a bicultural Aotearoa is a bright one.

As the British High Commissioner to New Zealand, I am committed to doing all I can to initiate a step-change in our relationships with Māori. A UK-New Zealand bilateral relationship requires purpose-driven, respectful and honest partnership with te iwi Māori, to ensure that our shared future is one of prosperity for all.

Today I commemorate with you, I honour you and your tūpuna, and I send my very best wishes, indeed.

Nōreira, tēnā koutou, tēnā koutou, tēnā koutou katoa.

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Ngai Tamahaua on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 