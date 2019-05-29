Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waimea Inlet Action Plan gets Committee support

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 3:03 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

Nelson City Council’s Planning and Regulatory Committee has recommended that Council adopts the Waimea Inlet Action Plan and agrees to lead or support the implementation of some of its targets.

The Waimea Inlet, which lies within both Nelson and Tasman Regions, is the largest semi-enclosed coastal inlet in the South Island and has international and national importance as a site for migratory birds.

The Waimea Inlet Management Strategy (WIMS) was developed in 2010 to coordinate a cross-regional approach for the care of the Inlet. The four signatories to the strategy are Nelson City Council, Tasman District Council, the Department of Conservation and Fish & Game.

The wider Waimea Inlet Coordination Group, which includes the four signatory agencies plus the Waimea Inlet Forum (WIF), Tasman
Environmental Trust (TET), Ngāti Tama, Ngāti Rārua and Te Ātiawa, has developed the action plan. Each of the signatories to the strategy will take responsibility for leading or supporting actions.

Nelson City Council has agreed to lead or support a range of actions, including:

• Restoring freshwater ecosystems
• Managing biodiversity threats
• Managing the threat of climate change and sea level rise on natural ecosystems through adaptation
• Promoting ecologically sustainable uses of the Inlet and its environs
• Ensuring the ecological health of the estuary is sustained through a five-yearly cycle of broad-scale habitat monitoring and estuary vulnerability assessment.
• Increasing the area of saltmarsh, naturally-vegetated dune-land and estuary margin in the Waimea Inlet



Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese says that by supporting these actions Council is demonstrating its commitment as a collaborative partner of the Waimea Inlet Action Plan.

“Council recognises the need for a collaborative approach to ensure that we can achieve the best environmental outcomes for the Waimea Inlet.”

“The inlet is of international significance as an estuarine environment. It’s an important habitat for rare and threatened native plants and animals and for migratory wading birds and coastal wetland birds.

We all need to do our best to restore the health of the inlet.”

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 