Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lack of transport options of concern to Horowhenua residents

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 3:31 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Wednesday 29 May 2019

Lack of transport options and busy roads of concern to Horowhenua residents

The results of the first Horowhenua transportation survey show strong support for improved public transport options and call for prioritising cycling safety improvements on State Highways running through the district.

Horowhenua District Council carried out the survey as part of its engagement with residents and stakeholders on the development of the Horowhenua Integrated Transport Strategy – a multi-modal transport strategy for the district to provide an overarching strategic vision and principles to guide and inform infrastructure planning, investment and delivery over the next 30 years.

The strategy will recognise changing travel demands and address transport challenges over the next 30 years relating to existing and foreseeable problems, and their exacerbation, caused by factors including growth, demography, technology, climate change, peak oil, employment patterns and the wider economy.

The strategy is being developed to help inform planning work for the O2NL expressway.

Principal Policy Advisor Cynthia Ward said more than 500 people took part in the survey. “It’s providing some great information that will be used to help create the Horowhenua Integrated Transport Strategy,” she said.

“The results show a strong appetite for more rail and bus public transport options, safe cycling options along our State Highways and safer roads in general.”

The survey found:

• Ninety-four percent of travel is by private vehicle, and 60% of those surveyed are on the roads before 9am.



• More than half of the respondents (55%) do not use public transport, 20% use the train and 9% use buses.

• Nearly 83% of respondents wanted the Horizons Regional Council to invest more in public transport services. Ninety percent felt the Horowhenua District Council should do more to encourage people to use public transport services. More than 59% were interested in more bus services. Forty-six percent supported the reinstatement of the Levin bus service, but another 22% said they did not know.

• There was significant support for more rail services, with 79% wanting more daily trips, 86% wanting the Council to advocate for the electrification of railway tracks from Waikanae to Levin, and 75% wanting the Council to advocate for the Levin Railway Station to be upgraded.

• Fifty-eight percent felt there were not enough safe pathways for walking, running and cycling. However, for our most active users of pathways, those aged 25 to 44, that percentage increased to 70%.

• When asked to prioritise Council’s efforts to improve shared pathways in the district:

o 66% called for safety improvements on major roads connecting the towns in the district (e.g. SH1);

o 60% called for safety improvements on roads within towns for commuting and neighbourhood trips;

o 56% called for developing attractive routes around towns for recreation – similar to Arapaepae Road shared pathway.

• Few respondents, 16%, felt there was a need for more mobility car parks. However, those who did wanted to see more in Levin’s CBD, on Foxton’s main street, and for the first mobility parks to be installed in Shannon outside the shops.

The full survey results are available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/stories/SM-GC6PSK8V/.

Work will begin on the draft Horowhenua Transport Strategy which will be considered by Elected Members in the coming months.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 