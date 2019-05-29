AT Unsustainable - Govt Intervention Fully Supported
The Public Transport Users Association (PTUA) fully supports the call by the “Open The Books” group for a major review of Auckland Transport (AT).
The PTUA has many concerns about the undemocratic behaviour of the Council Controlled Organisation. AT has its own agenda and not one of them is to listen to the community, public transport users, ratepayers or businesses.
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff campaign on transparency last election and has not delivered on his promise. “The fact Goff quickly removed the only democratically elected senior councillors (Mike Lee/Christine Fletcher) from the board was a step in the wrong direction that he has never repaired and now Aucklander's trust in AT is lower than low” Jon Reeves, National Co-ordinator of the PTUA said.
The PTUA agrees
with Open The Books for the
Government to immediately place control in the hands of an
Commissioner while a full scale review is undertaken of
Auckland Transport. AT has a defensive, highly funded and
very active public relations spin department who will
attempt to discredit any organisation calling for a review.
PTUA Chair Christine Rose said “We fully expect to see
the ratepayer funded PR team at Auckland Transport in action
now to protect their unsustainable organisation. We hope the
Government is listening to the people of Auckland – AT has
huge issues, and questions need to be asked of its structure
accountability and
performance”.