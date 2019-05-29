Delays following crash on Western Hutt Road
Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 7:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency
services are at the scene of a crash on Western Hutt
Road.
Police received a report of the crash involving
three vehicles, north of the Dowse Drive roundabout, around
5.30pm.
The northbound lane is currently blocked and
motorists are advised to expect
delays.
