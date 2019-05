Fatal crash, Hamilton

A pedestrian has died following a crash in Hamilton yesterday, 29 May 2019.

Police received a report around 4pm that the pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, had been involved in a collision with a car on Peachgrove Road.

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital, however she died of her injuries in the early hours of this morning.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.











