Serious crash, Sandringham
Thursday, 30 May 2019, 8:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash on
Sandringham Road, Auckland.
A vehicle has collided with
two pedestrians near Kingsland Station just before
8:15am.
One pedestrian is understood to be in serious
condition, and the other in moderate condition.
The
Serious Crash Unit is attending, and motorists are asked to
avoid the area if
possible.
