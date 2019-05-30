Rain Event Update #1



Westland District Council activated its Emergency Operations Centre on the 29 May 2019, to monitor the current rain event in Westland

There is a heavy rainfall warning which remains in place for Westland south of Otira until 0100 on 31.05.19.

The State Highway network is currently being impacted by heavy rain and strong winds, with a number of strong wind warnings across the South Island. You can go here to MetService for an update on current Severe Weather Warnings: https://www.metservice.com/warnings/severe-weather-warnings

Current Status:

• All State Highways and local roads are open (other than Dorothy Falls Road)

• SH73 Arthurs Pass to Otira – Strong Winds

• SH73 Otira to Jacksons – Rocky Point to Jacksons – Surface Water

• SH6 Ross to Haast – Surface Flooding

• Jacksons Bay Road – some minor slips reported but the road is open.

• The Fox Landfill site is being monitored.



For general Strong Wind events – extra care is required by caravans, campervans, high-sided vehicles and motorbikes.



For general Flooding and Surface Water events – extra care is required and motorists should slow down.



Please take extra care, as there may be slips, debris and downed branches which may affect sections of road.



At any time, you can keep up to date with the current State Highway conditions by checking the NZTA Traffic Map www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/southisland. The information is supplied directly to NZTA by their contractors.



To keep up to date with information, the following pages are a good source of information:

https://westcoastemergency.govt.nz/ and also the Civil Defence West Coast Facebook Page.



The Westland District Council will continue to monitor the situation for any further developments.







© Scoop Media

