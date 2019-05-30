Rain Event Update #2

The Westland District Council is standing down its Emergency Operations Centre at 2.00 pm on Thursday 30 May 2019.

A heavy rainfall warning still remains in place for Westland south of Otira until 0100 on 31.05.19. For updates on Severe Weather Warnings please visit https://www.metservice.com/warnings/severe-weather-warnings

The current status on roads remains as follows:

• All State Highways remain open with some warnings in place

• Local roads are open (other than Dorothy Falls Road at Lake Kaniere).



At any time, you can keep up to date with the current State Highway conditions by checking the NZTA Traffic Map www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/southisland. The information is supplied directly to NZTA by their contractors.



To keep up to date with information, the following pages are a good source of information:

https://westcoastemergency.govt.nz/ and also the Civil Defence West Coast Facebook Page. The West Coast CDEM Group will continue to monitor the situation across the West Coast Region.









