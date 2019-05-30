Happy birthday to the Harbour Bridge – turning 60 with style

Auckland’s iconic Harbour Bridge is turning 60 this year and will be celebrated in style with a Vector Lights show illuminating the structure every 30 minutes from 6pm to 10pm from Wednesday 29 May – Monday 3 June 2019.

The Harbour Bridge opened on Thursday 30 May 1959, finally connecting central Auckland to the beautiful North Shore. The first week of operation saw 143,390 vehicles cross the bridge, now carrying 172,000 vehicles a day.

As well as being a convenient shortcut over the Waitematā, the bridge became a striking new addition to the cityscape.

Vector Lights is additionally becoming an attraction in its own right, offering a visual spectacular for visitors and locals to enjoy, while pushing a sustainable message.

Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) General Manager Destination, Steve Armitage, says Vector Lights has provided a new and innovative platform to mark the events taking place in the city.

“Visitors and Aucklanders have given Vector Lights nothing but glowing reviews since it was launched in January 2018, and with each new light show we’ve been able to showcase more and more of the creative capabilities this installation offers,” he says.

The Vector Lights show, delivered in collaboration with Vector and Auckland Council, depicts a new way forward to a more sustainable transport future with walking and cycling and rapid transit options, as well as vehicles.

The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) now maintains the critical link between the North Shore and central Auckland. Looking to the future, the bridge is set to play a critical role in connecting Auckland’s cycling network, with construction of a walking and cycling path over the bridge to join up to the North Shore.







NZTA’s Director of Regional Relationships, Steve Mutton, says, “We’re delighted to deliver a family-friendly light show for Aucklanders to celebrate the 60th birthday of their harbour bridge.

“The bridge, as well as being a transport link, is more importantly a link for people, connecting communities with opportunities for work, education and recreation.”

An audio and visual live stream is available for all to view on Vector’s Facebook page or on the Vector Lights webpage at vector.co.nz/lights.





© Scoop Media

