Swimming in Tairawhiti/Gisborne receives big boost from NZCT

Enterprise Swim Club and the wider Tairawhiti community will benefit from a new heat transfer system being installed at the club’s pool in Gisborne.

The club operates the only indoor weatherproof pool in Tairawhiti. The facility is used widely by the local community and is key to teaching local children about water safety.

“Tairawhiti is surrounded by lakes, oceans and rivers. Swimming and water survival is an essential skill, particularly for children,” says Committee Member Paul Evans. “Our facility hosts over 900 school-aged students each year for swimming lessons as part of the Swim for Life Tairawhiti programme.”

The general public use the pool for lane swimming, weekly aqua-aerobics sessions, sports recovery sessions and children’s birthday parties. It is also used for local and regional swim meets, school and interschool swimming sports and has hosted over 1000 entrants for the Weetbix Triathlon 3 years in a row.

The current heating system that transfers the heated water from the filters to the pool and back again is failing. An NZCT grant of $55,373 will enable the club to replace it with a new, more efficient system.

“It is a feeling of excitement and relief to hear that our grant application has been successful,” says Paul. “To know that we will be able to replace the dated heat pump system is a huge weight off the shoulders of the club committee. Now our facility will operate more efficiently, and cost-effectively.”

The Enterprise Swim club has over 150 registered competitive swimmers ranging in age from 6 to 22 years old. The club is passionate about seeing young people learn how to swim and thrive in the water. “It is rewarding to see so many young people in our region learning to swim and survive in our facility. We get a massive sense of satisfaction knowing that these children are learning vital life skills,” says Paul.







The NZCT grant is a big boost to the club and the wider community. “Being a club-owned facility, we can only continue to operate with the assistance of NZCT to help with projects as large as this one. NZCT has been patient throughout the entire process. Their guidance in putting together our application has been second to none and the process is clear and straightforward, both online and in person,” adds Paul.

© Scoop Media

