Wellington congratulates Porirua on Living Wage decision

Thursday 30 May



Wellington Mayor Justin Lester has welcomed the news that Porirua City Council has decided to become a Living Wage employer.

Wellington City Council last year became the first Council in New Zealand to become an accredited Living Wage employer, and more are adopting the policy.

“It’s great that Mike Tana and his Council have voted for the Living Wage,” says Mayor Lester says. “It will help increase the living standards in the wider Wellington region.

“What we’ve experienced is improved staff morale and an enhanced ability for employees to participate more fully in family lives and their communities. I am confident Porirua will see similar benefits.

“Like any good neighbour, we’ll support Porirua City Council every step of the way.”

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons, who holds the city’s Living Wage portfolio, says the decision in Porirua to adopt the living wage will mean these workers can spend more precious time with their families.

“The living wage allows workers to meet the basic costs of living and take the family for the occasional night out,” she says.

“The living wage is a fair and humane approach to employing people and I encourage all employers in Wellington to move all low paid staff to the living wage. It is a decent and fair approach to running a business.

“Well done to Living Wage Wellington for working with the Porirua City Council to achieve this great result.”

