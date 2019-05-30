Crashes cause delays in Wellington
Thursday, 30 May 2019, 6:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to two crashes causing significant
delays heading north from Wellington.
One crash is on the
Porirua Motorway near Johnsonville, reported about 6pm, and
the other is on the Hutt Road before Petone, reported about
5:30pm.
There were no injuries reported.
Motorists are
advised to delay travel if possible, or avoid these
areas.
