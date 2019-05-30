Appeal for witnesses after fatal Hamilton crash

Police is appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash on Peachgrove Road in Hamilton yesterday.

The crash occurred around 4pm.

Police can now confirm the person who died was 88-year-old Wenhua Fan, of Hamilton.

Anyone who saw the crash, or the victim with her walking frame before the crash, is asked to get in touch.

If you have any information that can help please contact Detective Richelle Brown on 021 190 4014 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.











