Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Boost for Wellington rail should go towards Ōtaki extension

Friday, 31 May 2019, 8:43 am
Press Release: Gwynn Compton

30 May 2019

$44m surprise Budget boost for Wellington rail should go towards Ōtaki rail extension


The surprise $44 million for Wellington regional rail announced in the Coalition Government’s Wellbeing Budget would be an ideal opportunity to get work underway on extending commuter rail north to Ōtaki says Kāpiti Coast mayoral candidate Gwynn Compton.


“With $193 million already being spent on improving the rail network in the Wellington region, mostly outside of Kāpiti, this bonus $44 million from the government that not even Greater Wellington Regional Council knew about is an ideal opportunity to get work started on the extension of commuter rail services to Ōtaki,” says Mr Compton.


“Double tracking and electrifying the rail network between Waikanae and Ōtaki is needed to meet the growing population of Kāpiti and ensure that public transport remains a timely and accessible option once both Transmission Gully and the Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway open.


“Extending commuter rail to Ōtaki will make a big difference for the local community, especially with the town having been poorly served by public transport for a number of years. Likewise, there will be a significant benefit for commuters further north, such as those from Manakau, Ōhau, and Levin, who currently only have the limited options of the Capital Connection train or driving into Wellington.”


Gwynn Compton says that while investment in roading infrastructure over the past decade will still benefit the region through providing a more resilient transport network once completed, it’s vital commuter rail services keep up with the rapidly growing population.




“We can’t just rely on roads to meet the transport needs of Kāpiti’s commuters. We need to make forward looking investments now in extending commuter rail to Ōtaki to ensure that public transport remains accessible, frequent, and fast," says Mr Compton.


“While $44m may only be a third of the estimated cost of extending commuter rail to Ōtaki, using it as an initial investment in the project would allow planning and land purchases to be undertaken for the route, as well as work to be done on upgrading the Matangi train design for the new units that would be required to service the longer commute.”


ENDS

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Gwynn Compton on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

  • Gordon Campbell from the Budget Lockup - On the ‘morning after’ feeling from the Wellbeing Budget

    • ALSO:

    .

     
     

    Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

    Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

    ALSO:


    Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

    The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

    ALSO:

    RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

    Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

    ALSO:

    Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

    Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

    ALSO:

    Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

    Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

    ALSO:

    Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

    It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

    ALSO:

    Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

    PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    Follow Scoop on Twitter
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     
     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
    • NewsWire.co.nz
     
     
     