Crash, Canterbury District

Emergency services are in attendance at a crash involving a car and a tanker in the Canterbury District.

It happened just before 7:25am on Oxford Road (SH 72) west of Cust, near Poyntzs Road.

One person in the car is trapped and emergency services are working to free them.

Their injury status is unclear at this stage.

The road is currently blocked and diversions are in place.

© Scoop Media