Two charged following Southland burglaries

Two men have appeared in court following a dairy burglary in Lumsden last week.

Police conducted search warrants at a number of Southland addresses on Wednesday in relation to the incident at Junction Café and Dairy on Flora Road on Saturday 25 May.

The men, aged 26 and 32, were arrested and charged with burglary.

They were also charged in relation to a recent burglary at the Gorge Road Country Club in Invercargill.

Following an appearance in Invercargill District Court yesterday, both men were remanded until Thursday 27 June.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the Lumsden burglary and would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.











