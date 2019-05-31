Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Roof raised on new National Hockey Centre

Friday, 31 May 2019, 10:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

The roof has been raised on the new National Hockey Centre marking the half way point in the construction of the world class facility at Rosedale on Auckland’s North Shore.

The facility will be the leading international hockey venue in New Zealand and also the new home for North Harbour Hockey.

It is the last of three sports facilities that are being relocated and improved in the area as part of the Northern Corridor Improvements project.

Harbour Hockey Charitable Trust Chair Peter Felstead, says seeing the roof on the new pavilion building is a major milestone.

“The centre will be a hockey hub of excellence for North Harbour Hockey’s schools, clubs, competitions and association programmes.”

NZ Transport Agency Senior Project Delivery Manager Karen Boyt, says the new facility will continue to take shape with the fit out of the building.

“Work will progress throughout winter to create the large clubrooms, changing rooms and facilities which are being purpose built for the local community.”

Four new hockey turfs are being built, two of Global Elite standard and two of National standard. Other features include floodlighting, covered seating for 450 spectators and 370 new carparks. A new walking and cycling bridge and shared path is also being built to connect communities to Rosedale Park.

Mr Felstead says hockey is one of the fastest growing sports in New Zealand and the new facility will be able to cater for that growth.

“As one of New Zealand’s largest hockey communities, we have been bursting out of our existing pavilion for several years. Thanks to support from our funders, we have also been able to upgrade the facility to properly accommodate our members, supporters and visiting teams. This will also become the new training base for our national Vantage Black Sticks teams.”



The Transport Agency worked with the affected sports clubs, Auckland Council and the local community resulting in the proposal to relocate the three sports clubs being approved in December 2017.

A new North Harbour BMX facility was completed last year as well as an equestrian centre which opened at Wainoni Park in April.

Construction of the new National Hockey Centre started in April 2018 and is being delivered by the Transport Agency together with partners Harbour Hockey Charitable Trust, Auckland Council and the Upper Harbour Local Board.

North Harbour Hockey are scheduled to move to the new facility in early 2020, to enable the construction of the new motorway route.

The Northern Corridor Improvements project will provide a much needed transport upgrade for the whole Albany and North Harbour community. It includes over 7kms of new walking and cycling paths, a new motorway connection between SH1 and SH18 and will open up access to the Western Ring Route and travel to the airport.

For more information about North Harbour Hockey, visit www.harbourhockey.org.nz or www.facebook.com/harbour4life

For project information, visit www.nzta.govt.nz/nci or www.facebook.com/NZTAAKl or call the freephone number 0800 624 776.

