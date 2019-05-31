Never miss a recycling day again

Antenno – a free mobile app that sends out useful updates about things like water outages, road closures and recycling days – is proving a hit in Porirua.

People download the app and save places they care about, such as home, work, or school. Antenno will let them know when something relevant to their chosen place(s) happens or is coming up.

When you’ve signed up to Antenno and saved your address as one of your places and you’ll get an alert the night before to remind you its mixed or mixed and glass recycling. Easy.

Andrew Dalziel, General Manager Customer and Community, says that Porirua now has the most downloads of any council using Antenno.

“Whitby leads the suburbs on the number of people who’ve saved it as a place, followed by the city centre, Titahi Bay, Aotea, then Cannons Creek,” he says.

“We can use Antenno to send a message to a street, a suburb or the whole city – we tailor our messages so people only get the information they need.

“It’s ideal for letting people know about things like water outages and rubbish truck breakdowns, as well as for things like events and consultations.”

People can opt out of receiving alerts and updates by place or by category too, so they only get messages they want.

Antenno can also be used to tell the Council about something that needs fixing or to report something directly.

“If you see some graffiti, find a pothole or spot a street light that’s out, you can report it quickly and easily using the app. If you’ve taken a photo, you can add that to your report as well.”

Download the free Antenno app today from the App Store or Google Play, and save your home as a place to get started.

To find out more, visit poriruacity.govt.nz/antenno











© Scoop Media

