Rain and strong wind expected to affect road conditions

The NZ Transport Agency advises motorists travelling this weekend across the Waikato and Bay of Plenty region to plan ahead and expect changeable weather conditions.

Bay of Plenty Systems Manager Rob Campbell says this is one of the busiest weekends on New Zealand roads and we are urging drivers to take care, plan ahead and be prepared for heavy traffic.

“We are also expecting very changeable weather with rain warnings across the Waikato and Bay of Plenty region and high winds predicted on the Kaimai ranges” says Mr Campbell.

Congestion and delays are inevitable in peak times, but if everyone leaves plenty of time for their journey, drives to the conditions and plans ahead before leaving home, the worst of the frustrations can be eased and everyone can concentrate on arriving safely at their destination.

“Monday 1 June is also known as Gypsy Day, which means there will be a lot of stock movement across rural roads, so if you are travelling home we remind motorists to be aware of this and expect minor delays,” says Mr Campbell.

“We are heading into Winter driving conditions so we ask motorists to check their car is in good “health” before heading off. This includes checking tyre pressure and tread, windscreen wipers, indicators and lights.

“We also ask motorists to drive to the conditions, there may be surface flooding on the roads, or as the temperature drops the roads may become slippery. Slow down, plan ahead and take your time we want everyone to make it to their destination safely,” says Mr Campbell.







More advice for travelling this weekend:

• Drive with your headlights on and be seen.

• Increase following distances

• Avoid travelling in bad weather if you can

• If you are driving a long distance, take regular breaks and share the driving when you can.

• Use the interactive map at www.nzta.govt.nz/holidayjourneys to see predicted traffic flow based on previous year’s Queen’s Birthday Weekend.

Real time travel information, as well as updates on delays, roadworks and road closures, can be found at www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz or by calling 0800 4 HIGHWAYS

______________ _________________________________________

© Scoop Media

